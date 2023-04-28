Man sentenced to almost 11 years in prison for sex trafficking
April 28, 2023 Updated Fri., April 28, 2023 at 10:07 p.m.
A 23-year-old Federal Way, Washington, man was sentenced Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court to nearly 11 years in prison for sex trafficking.
Leron Stovall was arrested last winter after an anti-sex trafficking operation at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.
Investigative work by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which also includes the Spokane police and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, led to Stovall’s arrest.
Stovall pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree human trafficking for his involvement in trafficking a juvenile who was contacted during the operation and reunited with her family. A judge then sentenced Stovall to 129 months in prison.
