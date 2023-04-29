Dave Boling: Seahawks hope 2023 draft filled with juice can help quench thirst for next Super Bowl

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review

RENTON, Wash. – For a while, they kept looking for “grit.”

Now, we’re hearing a lot about “juice.”

The Seattle Seahawks’ brain trust has had a habit of employing vague terms to capture its preferred ineffable qualities in draft prospects.

The shift to juice from grit may be nothing more than subtle semantics, but it feels significant.

“Juice,” in this application, implies electrical energy, and high-voltage, big-play guys. Players who flow and bring power.

After Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was asked about his definition of juice, and he revealed that it reflects deeper qualities.

You can see it on the field, in their play, he said, but also in the hours and hours of interviews they do with the players at the combine and the all-star games.

“We’re constantly studying who the person is at their core,” he said. “It’s what is most important … and you can see it.”

But before we get too far into the analysis, we can’t evaluate the last two productive Seahawks drafts without noting their enormous “Russ-lessness.”

So, huge credit, for both the 2022 and ’23 Seahawks drafts, goes to Russell Wilson, the rare player who helped build a franchise twice. Coming and going.

He arrived in 2012 and led the team on two Super Bowl campaigns. He left 10 seasons later when his departure to Denver facilitated a talent bonanza and enormous salary-cap relief.

Wilson had both grit and juice, which seemingly diminished over time. But his trade demands infused the Seahawks with valuable resources.

The impact was immediate as the Hawks took Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round on Thursday.

They added Auburn linebacker/edge Derick Hall in Round 2, who had one of the best stories of the draft (being born four months premature, living at just 2 pounds, and ending up 6-foot-3, 256 pounds). Serious infant juice.

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet was added to Hall in the second, with Schneider calling them both “excellent human beings, alpha dogs, leaders.”

Those first four constituted gallons of juice but little beef. In Saturday’s fourth through seven rounds, all plans were revealed as they added two interior linemen on both sides of the ball.

LSU guard Anthony Bradford, at 332 pounds, perfectly, and without undue embellishment, encapsulated the job of the offensive lineman: “I take pride in coming off the ball and putting my face on somebody,” Bradford said. One scouting report called him “girthy,” and listed as his strength: “Onfield disposition can desirably sour against opponents.”

Yes, you want as many sour girthy men as you can get up front.

Cameron Young, a nose tackle from Mississippi State, self-identified. “I like to describe myself as a dog.”

Fifth-round defensive end Mike Morris (Michigan) promised, “I’m going to give them everything I have … they’re getting a monster.” Fellow Wolverine, center Olu Oluwatimi, was touted as having “knockout power in his hands.” He won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center.

When sixth-round safety Jerrick Reed (only 5-9) of New Mexico visited, Schneider saw that he was so intense that he asked him if he was all right “because you play like you’re mad at somebody.”

The most interesting interview of Day 3 was the Seahawks’ last, Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh was taken with the 237th pick, and he uncorked a mild profanity about how long he had waited. McIntosh sobbed throughout the interview and promised that those in the league who overlooked him would never be allowed to forget it.

“It might take time, but I’m going to prove my point,” he said. “They’re going to know who Kenny McIntosh is.”

Pete Carroll said the abundant emotion reflected exactly what they’re looking for in their players, what’s going on deep inside, down where the real emotions are.

“It’s part of how important it is to our guys and how much it means to them,” Carroll said. “That shows you who they are and what they’re all about and it’s why we like these guys, and why we’re so attracted to them.”

Tears, after all, are really just eye juice.