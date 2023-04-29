Lewis and Clark girls, Mead boys rise to top of Greater Spokane League golf

The Lewis and Clark girls and Mead boys are firmly in control as the Greater Spokane League golf season winds down.

However, the player of the year race is up for grabs when teams tee it up for the fifth and final GSL match Monday at Wandermere.

The Mead boys swept the first four GSL events with another deep and talented lineup. The Panthers, runner-up at the 3A state tournament last spring, carded a GSL-record 21-under par 267 at Deer Park on Thursday, led by Bradley Mulder’s 7-under 65.

Ben Jones shot a 66 and freshman Ben Barrett and Mulder’s twin bother Benjamin added 68s. Dylan Murray’s 69 didn’t crack the four counting scores, but it served as an example of the team’s depth.

Mead has 40 points – 10 points for first at each GSL event – and holds a 9-point edge over Gonzaga Prep and Lewis and Clark. Ridgeline (28.5) is fourth, followed by Central Valley (28).

The individual race is much closer and figures to stay that way with the players’ top three scores after Monday’s match determining the final pecking order. Gonzaga Prep sophomore Dillon Schrock, who fired a 9-under 61 at Esmeralda a few weeks ago, brings a 67.0 scoring average into the last match.

Schrock is followed by Barrett (68.0), Benjamin Mulder (70.6) and Bradley Mulder (71.3), Mt. Spokane’s Stetson Gilbert (71.6), Jones (72.0) and North Central’s Teigen Brill (72.3).

Lewis and Clark has won the last three GSL girls’ matches after Gonzaga Prep took first in the opening match. The Tigers have 39 points, followed by Gonzaga Prep (35), Mead (34) and Ridgeline (25).

Amanda Nguyen led LC with a 2-under 70 at Deer Park and Caelia Fleming added an 81. Mead, led by Brooke Bloom’s 78 and 75, has taken second in the last two matches to close within one point of Gonzaga Prep.

Gonzaga Prep’s Lissette Durkin’s 40 was the low score in the first GSL match, which was shortened to nine holes at MeadowWood due to inclement weather. Durkin shot 81 to lift G-Prep to second place at the second GSL event.

Nguyen (74.6) holds a slight edge over Bloom (75.0) entering Monday’s finale. Mt. Spokane’s Mia Bontrager is third at 77.3 after an even-par 72 at Deer Park.

Spring weather has been more cooperative recently with district and state tournaments approaching.

“I think it’ll be huge for the short game just because that feel is something you need to develop,” Lewis and Clark girls’ coach Michelle Grafos said. “I don’t think we’ve had enough time on the greens. In practice the last couple weeks when the weather started to improve, you started to see lower scores emerge.”

The Spokane Area High School Championships, featuring top teams and top players from all classifications, is set for May 11 at Kalispel Golf and Country Club.

The girls’ 4A state tournament is at Indian Canyon while the 4A boys are at Qualchan. The 3A tournaments will be held in Lacey and Olympia. The 2A girls will be at MeadowWood with the 2A boys competing nearby at Liberty Lake.

All state golf tournaments will be held May 23-24.