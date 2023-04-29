Putting in some time and money into short-term rentals can pay off in the long run

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Short-term rentals remain more popular than ever. From vacationing locals to suburban environments that appeal to those seeking a location outside of an urban center, short-term rentals are an attractive alternative to traditional hotels, especially for families.

While renting your home as-is may provide cost savings, you may want to ask yourself how much it will really save you in the long run. Having a property that shows at its very best will lead to better photos and ultimately more bookings.

Here are some top tips to spruce up your short-term rental without breaking the bank.

Keep personal belongings at a minimum. A short-term rental should feel fresh and welcoming.

Consider hiring a professional staging company. Staging companies specialize in the rental of furniture and setting a space. Professionally setting up your space for wide appeal will go a long way.

Have a welcome book with a personal note. Not only is it a nice touch, but it helps reinforce the personal aspect and will help serve as a reminder to people to respect your personal home.

Think thoughtfully about presentation. From furniture to artwork and overall decor, these details matter to many potential renters. Often people make an instant impression about a property based on these qualities alone.

Don’t deceive or conceal. There will be no greater hit to your reviews than false advertising. Renters will expect and demand the property they viewed in your photographs.

Consider hiring a property manager. While being your own manager may save money, ask yourself whether it will be worth your time. Many who choose to self-manage their properties complain about the mountain of emails and need to constantly be on call for inquiries.

Infuse details and special touches. In order to help make your property stand out, consider special touches such as welcome baskets, fresh flowers or local market items such as cheese, jam and wine.

Make sure your property is spic-and-span clean. These days, renters not only expect a property to be clean, they demand it. Many will also request that the property be cleaned with no one present a minimum of 48 hours prior to their stay.

Ensure your short-term rental is well stocked. From appliances such as coffee makers to can and bottle openers, pots, pans, dishes, towels, linens and a closet full of games, the expectation for renters is a property that is fully and adequately stocked.

Ask for and always respond to reviews. While a bad review can hurt for months and even years to come, great reviews can help put your short-term rental near the top of the list.