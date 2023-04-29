Sounders struggles in Utah continue with goalless draw vs. Real Salt Lake

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Because success in Utah is practically nonexistent for the Sounders, a match of misses made for an evening thriller against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Skill mixed with wonder if that was the shot attempt that would result in the Sounders’ second all-time regular-season win at America First Field. The antagonist was even in position to deliver the heartbreaker they have suffered through since 2011, but forward Bertin Jacquesson’s right-footed look from outside the box brushed over goal in the 84th minute.

The match ended in a goalless draw, bringing the Sounders to a 1-11-4 record in Utah. It’s another shift in the pattern against RSL. Seattle’s 2-0 win at Lumen Field in March ended a four-match losing streak against Salt Lake.

The best number from Saturday is Sounders keeper Stefan Frei getting his sixth clean sheet, which leads MLS.

The Sounders (6-2-2) didn’t leave Utah unscathed. Reserve left back Kelyn Rowe had to be assisted off the field in second-half stoppage time with an apparent knee injury.

The sides were tamed early by referee Nima Saghafi who showed yellow cards to their star player. Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo was booked in the 8th minute for barreling in studs up on a tackle. RSL Jefferson Savarino, who has three goals and three assists this season, was shown a yellow in the 9th minute for a bad tackle against Alex Roldan.

Saghafi showed eight yellows overall, RSL midfielder Pablo Ruiz getting sent off in second-half stoppage time with a second yellow card. They played a man down for about three minutes.

The opening half was still field with entertaining misses. Sounders midfielder Leo Chu had supreme ball control on the right wing to get a pass in the box to Heber for an attempt in the 21st minute. RSL keeper Zac MacMath batted the ball away.

Joao Paulo in the 29th minute had a lovely touch to an awaiting Heber and Jordan Morris at the near post. Heber ended up taking the shot but was defended well and sliced it wide of goal.

RSL (3-5-1) had a quick response in the 30th minute when Andrés Gómez split two Sounders defenders outside the box for a long-distance strike. Frei punched the ball high and had to keep his eye on the landing, dunking it on top of the net to prevent a close-range attempt.

Frei played his angles right again in the 45th minute to save forward Rubio Rubin’s right-footed attempt from deep. The sides entered halftime goalless.

Morris opened the second half connecting with a Roldan cross to head the ball into goal, only to watch it float past goal. He had another look center of goal in the 77th minute but kicked it high over the crossbar.

A lineup dominated by deep reserves advanced the Sounders in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, making it possible for coach Brian Schmetzer to return to his first-choice players for the RSL match. But with a different look.

Morris shifted over to the right wing in place of Cristian Roldan, who remains under concussion protocol. Heber was at the forward position for Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) and Rowe started at left back due to Nouhou’s illness.

Salt Lake coach Pablo Mastroeni used multiple key players to win their Open Cup match Wednesday. Defender Justen Glad and Ruiz still made the start against Seattle. RSL club captain Damir Kreilach, who scored a brace Wednesday, was subbed on in the 81st minute.

Seattle has a week to prepare for its next match. They’ll play a winless Sporting Kansas City at Lumen Field on May 7.