News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael L. Maxson and Benjawan Charoenporn, both of Cheney.

Carl J. Riebli and Sarissa V. M. Simonson, both of Cheney.

Cole M. Dobler and Anika L. Walker, both of Spokane.

Michael P. Meske and Sora S. Russell, both of Spokane Valley.

David J. Lawson, of Greenacres, and Kelionna R. Coulter, of Otis Orchards.

Corey N. Ewing and Kathryn L. Ewing, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Griggs and Kristen M. Wanner, both of Spokane.

Nickolaus D. Morgan and Isabella Wayuono, both of Spokane.

Derek R. Pope and Racheal N. Ince, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott E. Lovinger and Alexandra M. Leavitt, both of Spokane Valley.

Cory R. McKinley and Elena S. Axton, both of Spokane.

Timothy H. Madsen and Shannon L. Swaim, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Brent E. Burris v. Jacob Balderas, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Desaray Jolly, restitution of premises.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. John Mallon, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Christopher Crocker, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Sarah Harris, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Megan Cottrell, restitution of premises.

Vintage at Spokane LLC v. Shelli Borgman, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows Inc. v. Shawnte Holmes-Davenport, restitution of premises.

CSC Regal Ridge Realty LLC v. Gillian Peckham, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Saxxon McKinney, restitution of premises.

Greg and Staici West v. Hammer Time Builders, LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rogers, Christopher E. and Brianne M.

Pettis, Ner Alma C. and James G.

Atem, Lynne and David M.

Rizzuto, Anthony R. and Marie E.

Ritterman, Ruth M. and Levi I.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Bailey E. Centorbi, 24; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

