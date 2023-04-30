100 years ago in Eastern Washington: A moonshine bust ended in tragedy for the tailor-by-day whose still was eventually discovered

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Haney Myers of Reardan, Washington, was arrested for being in possession of high-powered moonshine – and then took his own life.

Myers was in jail in Reardan while officers were searching for his moonshine still on the Little Spokane River. Then he apparently used his own knife to cut his throat.

Sometime later, a search party discovered a still and some moonshine in a heavily timbered area of the Little Spokane. Two other men were arrested in connection with the still.

Myers was the proprietor of a tailor shop and cleaning establishment in Reardan. He was arrested when he was found to be in a “highly intoxicated condition.”

From the accident beat: Wood Clubine, 18, was using the auto elevator at the F.A. Williams garage, where he worked in downtown Spokane.

“When the elevator reached a point halfway between the first and second floors, Clubine stuck his head out to make some remark to some other workmen,” reported the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “His head was caught and crushed.”

He died instantly.

Also on this day

1973: Paul McCartney releases “Red Rose Speedway” album, including the hit single “My Love.”

1976: Muhammad Ali beats Jimmy Young in 15 rounds for heavyweight boxing title.

1988: New York Yankee Dave Winfield gets his 29th RBI of April, setting American League record.

(from onthisday.com)