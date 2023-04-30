2 Washington State Patrol troopers, 19-year-old driver injured in I-90 crash early Sunday morning

Three people were injured, including two Washington State Patrol troopers, and a driver was arrested early Sunday morning after a rear-end collision on Interstate 90.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Argonne Road, according to a news release. Rylee Zavala, 19, rear-ended a WSP patrol vehicle, injuring themselves and the two troopers within. Zavala was speeding at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Zavala was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault. The two troopers were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the WSP. They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The interstate traveling west was closed for several hours overnight for an investigation, which is continuing.