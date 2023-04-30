A Grip on Sports: The Mariners slump and the Kraken try to continue its season as a memorable Sunday dawns

A GRIP ON SPORTS • In the upper left corner of our desk is a stack of to-be-paid bills. They sit there every month. Taunting us. A reminder that life is a balance of positives – getting paid – and negatives – paying. They’re due. Just like, it seems, the M’s regression from last year’s magical season.

•••••••

• Thirty-four times last season the Mariners won by a single run. Out of 90 wins. Most in the big leagues. They only lost 22 games by the same margin. That’s winning at a nearly 61% clip. Pretty darn good. But, sad to say, pretty darn unsustainable too.

A regression to the mean – a fancy way of saying things even out – was inevitable. It’s happening. Big-time. After Saturday’s 1-0, 10-inning loss in Toronto, Seattle is 3-9 in such games this year. Talk about falling over the cliff.

Why the about-face? Like anything related to the game, it’s not just one reason.

It’s easy to point fingers at a lineup that’s not just struggling but downright awful, from Julio Rodriguez’s sophomore slump up top to a series of black holes at the bottom – no matter who fills the slots. But, despite a pair of 1-0 losses recently, that’s not the only issue.

The starting pitching has been fine to good most of the non-Chris Flexen outings. The bullpen, however, has not been up to snuff, and Flexen has a role in that in an odd way. When Robbie Ray went out after one start, felled by an arm injury that will cost him the season, Flexen moved into the rotation. (Flexen was dropped from that spot Saturday, his place filled by rookie call-up Easton McGee, who was spectacular.) And everyone’s roles had to change. That might seem like a minor thing and, in this case, it is. But then something major happened.

Andres Munoz got hurt. The bullpen is still reeling from it.

Munoz gave Scott Servais a guy who could overpower the opponent’s best hitters in the late innings. It might have to happen in the seventh inning. Or the ninth. But Munoz, with his 100-mile-an-hour fastball and at times unhittable slider, was as much of a sure thing as Servais had last season.

He’s not there. Been out since April 7.

The company line was simple. His shoulder is out of sorts, he could still be pitching but we’re going to give him some time to rest and get it back together. That was three weeks ago. He still has yet to start a rehab assignment. And one doesn’t look to be happening soon.

Crud. Without Munoz, more was asked of guys like Diego Castillo and Trevor Gott and Justin Topa. Not all of them, especially Castillo who was optioned to Tacoma yesterday, were up to it. At least not as consistently as Munoz.

To win an outsized group of one-run games, the bullpen has to do yeoman’s work. Consistently. It hasn’t happened.

Add the impotent offense – the M’s have a woeful team OPS of .663 – to an inconsistent bullpen and one understands the 3-9 mark in one-run games. As well as the 11-16 overall record.

It’s not too early to panic. Losses in April count the same as losses in September. So do wins. And there have been way too few of the latter this first month.

• Tonight’s Kraken game in Colorado has us thinking of The Lord of the Rings. You know, the mantra of the books (and movie) about the ring.

“One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

Insert “game” in place of “ring” and you have what tonight means. One game to decide who stays in Mordor for the offseason or heads into the light of the next series.

It’s obvious the good people of the Shire, known around these parts as the Northwest, believe the Kraken are elves and hobbits and kings. And the Avalanche are hockey’s equivalent of trolls and orcs and necromancers. If you can’t demonize opponents like Cale Makar, Colorado’s Sauron, professional sports aren’t nearly as much fun.

So, the Kraken army invades the Rockies tonight, hoping to scale Mt. Doom, throw Colorado’s championship rings into its fires and bring the Avalanche crashing down into a pit of despair and recrimination.

Ah, forget it. A win. That’s all anyone is asking. One measly win. And move on. We’ll see what happens tonight.

•••

WSU: Cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., a two-year starter, will get his chance to show the New York Jets he belongs in the NFL. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent. Colton Clark has more in this story. … The baseball team lost at Utah last night. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation in football, it was a pretty big week around the conference, as Jon Wilner details in the Mercury News. … Another offensive lineman is leaving Washington. … Scott Barnes returned to Corvallis yesterday. … Oregon played its spring game yesterday and, in a lot of ways, it was the Bo Nix show. … By the way, there were a lot of Pac-12 players drafted Saturday and even more signed as free agents. Too many to cover here in their entirety. We have a few links for you, however, with schools from Oregon to USC covered. … Speaking of too much, we give you Colorado football and its Extreme Makeover. … It was a special draft for UCLA. … In basketball news, Tommy Lloyd doesn’t feel pressure to fill Arizona’s roster.

EWU: Spring practice is over. The roster has undergone some changes. Fall awaits. And Dan Thompson looks into all of it, as he summarizes what happened the past few weeks and what may happen between now and the first game. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Utah State hired Montana State basketball coach Danny Sprinkle. Now Sprinkle has signed two transfers with Montana State connections. … That might explain the Bobcats doing this. … A former UC Davis punter is enjoying the professional game.

Preps: It was a beautiful Saturday around these part – our head’s sunburn attests to that – which meant it was a perfect day for spring sports. Dave Nichols has this roundup. … It was a great to play golf. Those have been few and far between for the GSL’s best. Jim Meehan looks at where they stand heading into the final week of the regular season.

Indians: Once again, Spokane will head into a Sunday game needing a win to split a six-game series. The Indians had a chance to do that Saturday but couldn’t hold the lead and fell 10-7 to visiting Everett. Dave has the game coverage. … Dave also has this story on Harry Ford, a top Mariner prospect who had his coming-out party during the WBC tournament.

Kraken: Playoff hockey is a lot of things. But one of the least recognized parts of it didn’t escape Jacob Thorpe’s notice in this column. The Kraken’s success will inspire the next generation of Spokane skaters. … Tonight’s game will assuredly be contentious in many ways.

Mariners: We covered a lot of ground about the M’s above. Yesterday’s loss? We have you covered here, including more on McGee. … Rodriguez left the game early after feeling some discomfort in his back.

Seahawks: The draft wrapped up yesterday with the race through the final four rounds. After it was done, Dave Boling listened to Pete Carroll and John Schneider. And then put together this column. It has juice. Or grit. Or toughness. Not sure what single word is more in vogue these days. … Thank you, Russell Wilson. Your gift as you left town is only now being realized. The haul is pretty spectacular. And led to good draft grades. … Day three included some big guys. The Hawks had needs up front. Still do. … If things had broken a hair differently, the Hawks would have drafted a quarterback. … They have signed a few undrafted free agents.

Sounders: Salt Lake City isn’t the Sounders’ favorite place. So, getting out of town with a scoreless draw is probably a good thing for Seattle.

•••

• No way. No way it’s been 50 years since Secretariat thundered through the Triple Crown races, unchallenged and unmatched. Throughout many of those 50 years, we argued the record-setting horse was special, but Affirmed’s performances were even better because it had competition. There was no Alydar for Secretariat. Even then, in our heart, we knew it wasn’t true. Secretariat’s times – the horse owns every Triple Crown record – showed it wasn’t true. But we loved Affirmed. Loved how it won each race. How it hated to lose. It was great. It just wasn’t Secretariat. But there’s no shame. No one has been. Until later …