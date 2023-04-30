In the Garden: One can never have too many plants, and the Associated Garden Clubs’ annual sale is here to help

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

More details: Go to associatedgardenclubs.org/plant-sale/ or call Jennifer Ogden at (509) 747-3930.

Where: In the parking lot just east of Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory, 4 W. 21st Ave.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday May 7.

The Associated Garden Clubs of Spokane will host their annual plant sale next weekend, Saturday and May 7. Since the proceeds from the sale benefit local organizations, that provides gardeners with extra motivation to check out every aspect of the sale. And besides, one can never have too many plants, right?

“We try to offer plants that are unusual or a bit different,” plant sale co-chair Jennifer Ogden said. “In addition to fuchsia baskets, we’ll have scented geraniums, coleus, cuphea for the hummingbirds, Brushstroke pansies and an unusual variegated Tradescantia called Blushing Bride.”

When choosing plants, they focus on sourcing plants locally and members meet regularly to care for them. As I wandered through their greenhouse, many of the offerings caught my eye: bacopa, SunGlow Purple Bicolor nemesia, osteospermums (South African daisies) and Pink Dragon ivy geraniums that have lacy patterns on their foliage.

“We’re particularly known for our hanging baskets,” Ogden said. “We choose beautiful combinations of plants with contrasting foliage colors that will grow for the whole season.”

There will be a nice selection of organically grown heirloom tomato and pepper plants for vegetable gardeners. Shoppers will also find succulent gardens, wooden trugs made by club treasurer Jim Fox, and cards featuring the watercolor prints of his artist wife, Gloria Fox.

Since Mother’s Day is May 14, the club has added a fun kids activity during the sale.

“People have donated about 100 mugs to us,” explained Julie Delis. “Any child who comes with a parent or grandparent will get to plant a flower in a mug to give as a gift at no cost.”

As one of the oldest garden clubs in Washington, the Associated Garden Clubs of Spokane was established in 1933. They were instrumental in Spokane being named the “Lilac City.” In 1938, the Associated Garden Clubs held the first Lilac Festival Flower Show, which included a parade.

“Proceeds from the plant sale and past garden tours have allowed us to distribute over $375,000, chiefly to garden projects in the Spokane area,” Ogden said. “We believe strongly in social service work through gardening.”

Examples of grant beneficiaries include fountain repair and a shade curtain for Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory, a shade gazebo for Eden Community Garden, food gardens at local schools, the Women’s and Children’s Free Restaurant, and Hospice of Spokane.

Interested parties have until May 31 to submit grant applications for public or charitable projects within Spokane County. The applications are located on the Associated Garden Clubs of Spokane’s website at associatedgardenclubs.org/grant-program.

Another club event is the annual Lilac Luncheon. This year, it takes place on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton, 322 N. Spokane Falls Court.

If you’d like to join the organization, membership costs $10 per year which includes a discount card for local retail partners.

Jennifer Ogden has a special affection for each year’s plant sale.

“I really enjoy sharing our unusual and beautiful plants with people, meeting new volunteers who are passionate about gardening, and spreading the news about our grant program,” she said.

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook” and “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at Susan@SusansintheGarden.com. Watch this week’s video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.