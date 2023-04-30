Tulip farms to extend viewing season
Sun., April 30, 2023
SKAGIT VALLEY, Wash. – Because of this year’s late tulip bloom, the tulip farms throughout Skagit County will stay open past this week.
The final day of April would normally mark the end of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
“As long as the fields are alive in color, Tulip Town is open,” a Tulip Town news release states.
Tulip Town will be open until at least May 7.
“Our rationale is ‘color dependent’ instead of ‘weather dependent,’ ” Tulip Town CEO Kristen Keltz said. “Mother Nature will ultimately dictate how long Tulip Town will stay open.”
Tulip Valley Farms co-founder Andrew Miller said he is hoping to stay open until Mother’s Day, which is May 14.
Miller said he expects to have about half of his mid-season varieties still retaining color through May 14 and about 20% of the late varieties.
RoozenGaarde is also expecting the bloom to last at least through the first weekend in May, according to their April 26 bloom update, although it is open all year.
