100 years ago in Washington: A tourist line from Spokane to Seattle was denied again, and Mrs. Miller fought to keep the baby abandoned at her door

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The State Department of Public Works denied a permit for a “motor bus sightseeing stage line between Spokane and Seattle.”

Why?

Because it would be “skimming the cream” from the railroads during the heavy tourist season.

Railroads were “heavy taxpayers,” and were already fearing that buses and autos were cutting into their lucrative passenger business.

This was the second time H.S. Hawley of the Auto Interurban Stage Line had attempted to get a permit. Each time, the application was “opposed by railroad officials representing all cross-state lines.”

From the baby beat: Mrs. Chris Miller was using “all legal means” to retain possession of the baby found on her doorstep a week earlier.

She found the baby with an unsigned note that read, “I am leaving town tonight and leaving my baby with you. Just came to town from another state. Baby was born July 20. I know you will be good to her.”

Miller said she considered this an “answer to her prayers for a baby girl.”

According to the law, juvenile authorities could take the child and hold her as a ward of the court, pending identification of the mother or adoption.

However, juvenile court officers said they were inclined to leave the baby with Miller for the time being, since the baby was being provided with good care.

But “a letter from the mother, giving the child to Mrs. Miller” would “settle all difficulties.”