Some 2,500 fentanyl pills, 67 grams of meth seized in Post Falls traffic stop

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies seized 2,500 fentanyl pills and 67 grams of methamphetamine during a Post Falls traffic stop Monday. (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies seized about 2,500 fentanyl pills and 67 grams of methamphetamine, and arrested two people, during a traffic stop Monday night in Post Falls.

A Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation late Monday evening in the area of Pleasant View Road and Interstate 90, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in plain view during the stop, and a search of the vehicle yielded the drugs , the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, David M. Foster, 36, of Spokane, was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and a warrant.

The passenger, Lisett D. Whitaker, 31, of Billings, Montana, was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.