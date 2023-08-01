The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Russia says Ukrainian drone hit Moscow tower again in attack

Aug. 1, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:46 p.m.

A view of a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack in Moscow on August 1, 2023. A Ukrainian drone downed by Russia on August 1 struck a Moscow office tower that was also hit over the weekend, as multiple other drones were downed, Russian officials said. "Several drones were shot down by air defence systems while trying to fly to Moscow. One (drone) flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time. The facade on the 21st floor was damaged," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. "There is no information on casualties," he said, adding that emergency services were on the scene. On July 30, Russia said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting the capital in an attack that damaged two office towers in Moscow-City, a commercial development.  (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Bloomberg News

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down two Ukrainian drones over Moscow region early Tuesday and electronically jammed a third one which crashed into the same office tower in Moscow’s commercial district that was hit two days ago.

While there were no reports of injuries in the attack, the jammed drone damaged the facade of the building on the 21st floor, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. This floor is occupied by the Economy Ministry.

Ukraine hasn’t commented. It’s the third drone attack on the Russian capital in just over a week, following strikes that damaged the tower in the Moscow City business district on Sunday and the downing of two unmanned aircraft that crashed into buildings on July 24.

Russian authorities briefly closed Vnukovo airport in southwest Moscow for the third time in a month in response to Tuesday’s incident, before later resuming regular operations.

President Vladimir Putin ordered officials to strengthen air defenses around Moscow in May after the Defense Ministry said it downed eight drones attempting to strike the capital, the biggest attack on the city since Russia began its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

