Seattle-area animal shelters say inflation is making more people surrender pets

By Lauren Girgis Seattle Times

As inflation and the housing crisis force Seattle-area residents to tighten the purse strings, our furry friends are bearing the brunt.

Seattle-area shelters haven’t been taking in more animals because of people returning to work. Rather, economic hardship, housing insecurity and increasing veterinary costs are forcing people to give up their pets.

“Anytime we see an increase in owner surrender, it’s actually a good indicator that we’re heading into a recession,” said Libby Jones, chief operating officer of Seattle Humane in Bellevue.

For example, surrenders spiked during the 2008 recession as pet owners lost their homes or were between living situations, overwhelming shelters.

At the pandemic’s peak, Seattle Humane had a relatively low number of animals, as people in lockdown were better able to support their pets’ needs, Jones said. But between 2020 and 2022, the shelter took in more and more pets each year.

Not only are people bringing their pets to Seattle Humane out of desperation, but more strays have been arriving, too, said spokesperson Brandon Macz. Normally strays would go to municipal shelters, he said, but they are dealing with capacity issues, too.

Strays can sometimes be abandoned out of hardship, Macz said.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County recently hit a capacity crisis because of an overwhelming number of lost pets and pets from animal control being brought to the shelter, spokesperson Lindsey Heaney said. Not only were they well over capacity at the shelter, but there were also over 300 pets in foster care.

In response, the shelter waived all adoption fees for one week – and ended up breaking their record for adoptions in a single week with 287 pets adopted. The shelter typically averages just over 100 adoptions per week.

Despite the record adoptions, so many animals are regularly brought in, Heaney said, that it won’t be long before the empty kennels are filled.

“Best practice in animal welfare … is trying to eliminate barriers as much as possible and whenever possible,” she said.

Shelters are also losing staff and morale as the animal welfare industry experiences resignations nationwide. Both Seattle Humane and the Seattle Animal Shelter have had to deal with vacancies for years.

“There’s a lot of compassion fatigue, a lot of burnout,” said Seattle Animal Shelter Director Esteban Rodriguez.

Shelters, meanwhile, are doing what they can – working with animals and people – to prevent overcrowding.

At the Seattle Animal Shelter, a foster program has kept the shelter from becoming overwhelmed, Rodriguez said.

To help people struggling to make ends meet, and to reduce the chances of them having to give up their pets, Seattle Humane provides resources like a food bank, temporary foster care and assistance paying pet rent. Demand for those resources has been increasing, Jones said.

Seattle Humane is limited in what it can offer, though, as it relies on donors to replenish funds for community programs.

The number of adoptions has fallen slightly from last year at Seattle Humane. In 2021, the shelter averaged 60 adoptions per week. In 2022, it averaged 107 per week. So far this year it has seen an average of 99 per week. When adoptions slow, the risk of reaching capacity increases.

Seattle Humane’s partners, like municipal shelters, have been taking in more animals as well, Jones said, particularly large dogs with behavioral issues that are harder to adopt out. Like people, dogs have had a harder time learning to socialize after isolation.

“A lot of our partners are bottlenecking with these large dogs because outside of the kennel environment, in an isolated environment, they’re doing just fine,” Jones said. “When they’re in this bigger scope, they have a harder time and are more easily decompensated.”

In 2021, the Seattle Animal Shelter took in about 1,500 animals, Rodriguez said. Less than eight months into this year, they’ve already almost reached that number.

Jones and Rodriguez said people should reach out to their local humane societies and shelters first for help. But if they’re in a position where they do need to rehome their pets, a shelter is the best place to do so without judgment.

“It’s OK,” Jones said. “There are so many reasons why we have to make tough choices in our lives, and it is OK to want to put your pet’s best interests at the forefront. If surrender is the best decision for you in this moment, we’re here to support you in that.”