Washington State edge Brennan Jackson named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
Aug. 1, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:19 p.m.
From staff reports
PULLMAN – Washington State’s latest preseason honor belongs to fifth-year edge rusher Brennan Jackson, who was named Tuesday to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, presented to the nation’s top defensive player of the year.
In his final season at WSU , Jackson will look to top his 2022 season, which included All-Pac-12 second-team honors; 12 tackles for loss (tied for fifth in the conference); six sacks; 41 tackles; one forced fumble and 45 quarterback pressures, tops on the team.
The Football Writers Association of America, which uses members’ voting input to select an All-American team, will select the Nagurski trophy winner in November.
Finalists will be revealed on Nov. 15 and the winner announced on Dec. 4.
