Yaeger to advance in Spokane Valley City Council election, but November opponent uncertain

Jessica Yaeger, a political rookie who works in senior care, has advanced to the general election in the race for Spokane Valley City Council. But it’s not yet certain who her opponent will be November.

As of Tuesday night, Yaeger had 51.9% of the vote, Rachel Briscoe had 26% and Adam “Smash” Smith had 21.3%.

Unless Smith mounts an unlikely comeback as more votes are counted in the coming days, Yaeger and Briscoe will vie for the seat held by Spokane Valley City Councilwoman Brandi Peetz, who isn’t seeking re-election.

Yaeger, 43, has managed assisted living facilities and has a background in hospice. She’s also the Spokane County chapter chair of Moms for Liberty, a parental rights group that has resisted mask mandates and fought to limit discussions of gender identity issues and race in classrooms.

“This is kind of what we expected,” Yaeger said of Tuesday’s results. “My team and my family have worked really hard. We’re pleased.”

Briscoe, 38, co-owns a construction company and co-founded the Spokane Ladies Business Community. She has Peetz’s endorsement and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Smith hasn’t yet conceded, although he acknowledged that he probably can’t catch Briscoe. He said he was encouraged that he “only lost by 500 votes” out of more than 11,000 ballots counted Tuesday and will likely run for office again in the future.

Smith said he campaigned little and “didn’t spend a cent” on marketing.

“Every vote that I got was organic,” he said.

Both Yaeger and Briscoe have said public safety would be one of their top priorities if elected.

Briscoe said she believes promoting decency and neighborhood spirit could reduce crime. Yaeger says on her website she’d like the city to establish its own police department, an idea that Briscoe opposes.

While Spokane Valley appears to have its own police department, based on the custom-painted Spokane Valley Police cruisers that patrol its streets, the city contracts with the county Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.