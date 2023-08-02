100 years ago in Spokane: Lewis and Clark’s now-iconic pipe organ was ready for its debut

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

An elaborate pipe organ – the largest in the city – was ready for installation at Lewis and Clark High School.

Not only was it the largest in the city, but at the time it was the largest civic auditorium organ west of the Mississippi. It consisted of 2,375 pipes.

“A corps of skilled workers are scheduled to arrive here from the factory at Hartford, Connecticut,” the principal said. “The organ will be used by the students and for special concerts.”

The $24,000 for this elaborate instrument was raised “through student activities and pledges made by the students.”

The organ remains in the auditorium today; it was updated and renovated in 1998.

From the presidential beat: Fears grew for the health of President Warren G. Harding after he had to cut short his Western tour and was rushed to San Francisco.

He was suffering from “acute illness” affecting his heart and lungs, but seemed to be recovering as of the afternoon of Aug. 2. However, doctors warned that his recovery would “inevitably take some little time.”

Harding had visited Spokane on July 2, during an earlier leg of his West Coast trip.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1934: Adolf Hitler becomes commander-in-chief of German armed forces.

1943: Future president and then Lt. John F. Kennedy’s PT-boat 109 sinks at Soloman Islands.

1990: President George H.W. Bush orders troops to Saudi Arabia.