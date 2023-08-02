33-year-old woman dies, man charged with vehicular homicide in rollover crash near Riverside High School
Aug. 2, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:33 p.m.
A Reardan, Washington, resident died and a man was charged in her death after a crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 2 north of Riverside High School.
Paul Ainsworth, 43, was driving south on the highway around 6 a.m. when he struck the back of a southbound Ford Ranger driven by Rebecca Powelson, 33, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. The crash caused the Ford to rotate and roll over. Powelson, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
Ainsworth, a Newport, Washington, resident, was not injured but was taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital before being booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, troopers said. He remained in the jail Wednesday afternoon. Troopers said the cause of the crash was reckless driving.
The highway closed for several hours.
