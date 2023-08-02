28-year-old Moscow woman dead after crashing into semi-truck head-on north of Pullman

A 28-year-old Moscow woman died Wednesday after she struck a semi-truck head-on 2 miles north of Pullman.

Elizabeth Kahn was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra north passing vehicles in the southbound lane around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 195, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Kahn then struck a semi-truck head-on in the southbound lane, troopers said. She died at the scene. The semi-truck driver and his passenger, both of New York, were uninjured.

The highway was blocked for several hours before reopening in the afternoon, according to WSP.

The state patrol is investigating.