28-year-old Moscow woman dead after crashing into semi-truck head-on north of Pullman
Aug. 2, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 p.m.
A 28-year-old Moscow woman died Wednesday after she struck a semi-truck head-on 2 miles north of Pullman.
Elizabeth Kahn was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra north passing vehicles in the southbound lane around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 195, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Kahn then struck a semi-truck head-on in the southbound lane, troopers said. She died at the scene. The semi-truck driver and his passenger, both of New York, were uninjured.
The highway was blocked for several hours before reopening in the afternoon, according to WSP.
The state patrol is investigating.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.