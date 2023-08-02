The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
77°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

28-year-old Moscow woman dead after crashing into semi-truck head-on north of Pullman

Aug. 2, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol investigates a fatal crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 195 north of Pullman. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
The Washington State Patrol investigates a fatal crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 195 north of Pullman. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 28-year-old Moscow woman died Wednesday after she struck a semi-truck head-on 2 miles north of Pullman.

Elizabeth Kahn was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra north passing vehicles in the southbound lane around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 195, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. 

Kahn then struck a semi-truck head-on in the southbound lane, troopers said. She died at the scene. The semi-truck driver and his passenger, both of New York, were uninjured. 

The highway was blocked for several hours before reopening in the afternoon, according to WSP.

The state patrol is investigating. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety