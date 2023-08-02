Everett’s Colin Davis delivers late, Spokane Indians edged by AquaSox 4-3

EUGENE – Colin Davis hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Everett AquaSox edged the Spokane Indians 4-3 in the second of a six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Wednesday.

The Indians fell to 14-18 in the second half. The AquaSox improved to 17-15.

Charlie Welch drew a two-out walk in the eighth off Indians reliever Angel Chivilli. Davis lined one into the left-field corner that bounced just inside the line and Davis raced home, just beating the relay throw and tag.

The Indians went 1-2-3 in the ninth against Jarod Bayless.

Spokane took an early lead as Nic Kent continued his torrid stretch leading off the second inning with a solo homer, his ninth of the season and fifth in his last nine games. Kent is .435 (17 of 39) with eight RBIs in the stretch.

The Indians proceeded to load the bases in the inning with no outs on two base hits and a walk, but only scored one more run on a grounder by Benny Montgomery.

Everett’s Hogan Windish reached in the bottom half when right fielder Sean Bouchard lost a popup in the late-evening sun. Windish stole third then scored on a groundout by Ben Ramirez.

Spokane made it 3-1 in the seventh. Jamari Baylor led the inning with a walk, went to second on a groundout and scored on a double by AJ Lewis.

Davis led off the bottom half with a double against reliever Keegan James. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout. Harry Ford doubled, and James hit Gabriel Gonzalez.

Indians manager Robinson Cancel went back to the pen and Chivilli’s first pitch was ripped past Sterlin Thompson into the left field corner by Windish for a game-tying double.

Chivilli uncorked a wild pitch, but catcher Ronaiker Palma made a quick retrieval and tagged Gonzalez at the plate for the third out of the inning.

Indians starter Mason Green went 4 1/3 innings. He allowed one run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts. He threw 78 pitches, 45 for strikes.

Rehab: Colorado Rockies outfielder Sean Bouchard was assigned to Spokane on a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old hit .297 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 27 games with the big-league club last season.

Bouchard went 0 for 2 with a strikeout before being replaced by Robby Martin Jr. after six innings.