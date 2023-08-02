Family Calendar

Family Storytime in the Park – Enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fingerplays that explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). Ages 2–5. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Free.

Bouncing Bear Cubs Story Time – Baby Story Time in the Story Room (inside of the Children’s Library) for ages newborn to 18 months. Read fun stories, have play time, and sing songs that are perfect for baby’s early literacy development. This summer, weekly themes such as fishing and bugs will explore the wonders of nature. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Sunshine and Story Time in the Park – Summer Sunshine Story Time will be in parks around Coeur d’Alene for children to discover new places and learn more about the natural world around us. Stories, crafts, and activities will be nature themed. For all dates and locations, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/sunshinestory. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Wilderness Explorers – For outdoor adventurers ages 6-12. Explore wilderness topics with books, activities and guest experts that highlight fun, exercise, creativity, and discovery. For each week’s topic, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/wilderness-explorers. Thursday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

KSPS PBS FitKids Day – Bring the family to enjoy a morning of active, unstructured play. Meet Daniel Tiger, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Aqua Duck. Activities for ages 2-9, including inflated slide and obstacle courses, games, gigantic beach balls, big blocks, banana races, bull riding hoppers, and more. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Shaw Middle School, 4106 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 354-5800.

Ice Cream Social at the Schoolhouse – An afternoon of family-friendly fun with ice cream, raffles, arts and crafts, and attractions aimed at preserving the Historic Twin Lakes Community Schoolhouse. Funds will be raised to preserve the building for years to come. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Twin Lakes Community Schoolhouse, 10017 W. Twin Lakes Road, Rathdrum. Free.

Kids Garden Adventure – Interactive gardening class for children 3 and up. Plant a perennial in a pot to water and care for, and in the fall, plant it into the ground. Children will learn about plant life cycles and the importance of taking care of nature. Sunday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $35. (509) 467-5258.

Mind Over Metal: Welding Summer Camp – A week of skill building and expression through the shaping and working of steel! From metal arts to go-karts, working with steel opens a world of possibilities. For ages 14-18. Register at bit.ly/3FVGHCU. Monday, Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Electric Building: Handmade Guitars Summer Camp – Explore the creative building and technology it takes to create your own electric guitar. For ages 14-18. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3LY76Uw. Monday, Aug. 14, 1-4 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.