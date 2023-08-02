The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
77°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Military

USS Mobile Bay, a major player during Operation Desert Storm, will be decommissioned next week in San Diego

Aug. 2, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:16 p.m.

File Photo: USS Mobile Bay Cuts Its Way Through The South Pacific Ocean In Support Of Exercise Tandum Thrust 99 March 25, 1999.   (U.S. Navy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS)
File Photo: USS Mobile Bay Cuts Its Way Through The South Pacific Ocean In Support Of Exercise Tandum Thrust 99 March 25, 1999.   (U.S. Navy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS)
By Gary Robbins The San Diego Union-Tribune

The cruiser USS Mobile Bay, which launched 22 Tomahawk cruise missiles during Operation Desert Storm and helped carry people to safety when Mt. Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines, will be decommissioned in San Diego on Aug. 10, ending the service life of one of the oldest ships in the Navy.

Mobile Bay will become the latest Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser to be sidelined by the Navy, which is phasing out the Cold War-era vessels in favor of the newer Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The cruisers were designed for a 35-year service life. Mobile Bay was commissioned 36 years ago and initially operated out of Mayport, Fla. It later spent years based in Yokosuka, Japan, then moved to San Diego in 2000.

In the naval community, the ship is known for the moment in January 1991 when it joined other U.S. forces in launching missiles against Iraqi targets during the start of Desert Storm. Mobile Bay also played a key role in protecting American aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf area.

The ship also served stateside. It was dispatched to the waters off San Francisco following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, the government was concerned that more attacks could be launched against U.S. cities.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Military