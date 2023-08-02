Washington State punter Nick Haberer named to Ray Guy Award watch list

PULLMAN – Nick Haberer might feel like he’s been here before.

That’s because for the second straight season, Washington State’s starting punter has been named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s best punter. He’s the first Cougars punter to earn a spot on this watch list in back-to-back seasons since Oscar Draguicevich III (2019-20).

A season ago, Haberer finished third in the Pac-12 with an average punt of 42.4 yards. He had six punts of 50-plus yards, including a long punt of 62 . That helped him earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

The junior from Sunshine Coast, Australia, will see his name on the complete list of candidates, which releases on Nov. 6. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select 10 semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in December.