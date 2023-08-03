Fire roundup: Lightning, low humidity lead to increased risk of fire in southeastern part of the state as several blazes burn in Spokane area

Lightning storms are expected to sweep across the southeastern part of Washington and eastern Oregon in the coming days, boosting the likelihood of new wildfires across a parched landscape after several blazes broke out in the area Thursday .

The Spokane area also could see some lightning, according to the National Weather Service, but this region will have a bit more moisture in the form of rain from thunderstorms to limit potential fire starts.

“It looks like the next chance that Spokane could see some showers and thunderstorms would be Saturday afternoon into evening,” Krista Carrothers of the Spokane National Weather Service said. “It does look like we will have a chance almost every afternoon after that for several days.”

On Thursday, fires broke out in the Sunset Hill and Dishman Hills area, as well as in Cheney and Hayden Lake.

The risk of lightning fires in the Spokane area this weekend will be lower than in parts of southeastern Washington and eastern Oregon, though.

“Moving into the weekend, most of the showers and thunderstorms that we do see will contain quite a bit of precipitation with it,” Carrothers said. “While there will be a chance of lightning, we’re not going to be seeing that dry lightning that we’ve seen for the last several weeks.”

If these storms do bring rain, it could end Spokane’s moderate drought, as characterized by the U.S. Drought Monitor. According to the National Weather Service, which takes measurements from the Spokane International Airport, Spokane has gone 24 days without moisture.

Other areas of Spokane have gone without rain for even longer. An AgWeather Station in the area reported a 55-day streak without measurable precipitation.

Carrothers said this weather is normal.

“It is typical for this time of year where we don’t really see the normal precipitation that we would typically see in spring. We have gone extended periods before with limited moisture,” Carrothers said.

Spokane’s hot, dry climate is likely to continue for a while.

“We’re getting into that drier period,” Carrothers said, “We’re not really going to see any cool off, at least major cool off, or additional precip, really probably till September.”

Although Spokane’s air quality was moderate as of Thursday, Carrothers expects hazy skies for the next several days.

“The haze is coming from multiple fires, not only in Oregon and Washington, but also from Canada,” Carrothers said.

Lisa Woodard, of the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, agreed.

“We’re expecting continued light haze from the regional wildfires,” she said.

Despite the haze, the agency expects Spokane’s air quality to remain in the moderate range in the next few days.

Still, Woodard points out that air quality and smoke conditions can change quickly.

“It’s hard to say what is considered normal, because this time of year it can vary widely,” she said. “If there’s a shift in wind direction, if new fires break out, we can go from moderate to very unhealthy quickly, but our current forecast is for continued moderate air quality.”

In light of several small Spokane-area fires, heat, drought and potential thunderstorms, Woodard reminds people to check the air quality index often.

“This time of year, it’s just a great idea for people to check the AQI on a regular basis, especially if they are in a health-sensitive group or if they have family members that are in health-sensitive groups, they most definitely need to be checking that regularly,” she said.

Here’s a look at the fires that broke out in Thursday’s dry conditions:

Sunset Hill

Firefighters and aircraft battled an 8-acre fire that started in the afternoon on the south side of Sunset Boulevard behind the Catalyst Project housing building before jumping the road to the north.

Aircraft dropped water and fire retardant, which helped suppress the blaze, said Justin de Ruyter, Spokane Fire Department public information officer.

“That’s been very effective, especially on this north side,” de Ruyter said.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at 1405 S. Rustle St., de Ruyter said.

The plume of smoke visible from downtown Spokane was mostly clear by early evening. Retardant dropped from aircraft could be seen on a portion of Sunset Boulevard and even on a Spokane police car driving by.

Police blocked Sunset Boulevard, causing major delays from downtown to the area of the fire.

De Ruyter said fire crews stopped the fire’s forward progression. Firefighters stayed on scene overnight and will continue containing and mopping up the fire Friday.

“Leave now” (Level 3) evacuations were issued for residents living in the area of Deska Drive to the west, A Street to the East, Interstate 90 to the south and the north end of Indian Canyon Golf Course to the north, according to the Spokane County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Evacuation notices warning people to be ready to leave (Level 2) were in place for residents living on I-90 to the north, 21st Avenue to the south, Assembly Street to the west and Canyon Woods Lane to the east, the Facebook page said.

The Level 3 evacuations were downgraded to Level 1, and the Level 2 evacuations were completely lifted by late afternoon.

Aaron and Terri Ridgdill’s duplex was one of the homes in the Level 3 area.

Aaron Ridgdill said he stood and watched the fire for hours. He said police knocked on doors to warn residents of the threat and returned to say the evacuations were downgraded.

He delivered cold water to firefighters down his street and said police and fire crews did a great job.

He said his wife, Terri, gathered important belongings like jewelry, medicine and documents in case they decided to leave. Planes continuously dumped water on the blaze, which convinced him their residence would be OK.

“I’m glad we didn’t leave, but next time if it gets like that I’ll probably leave,” Aaron said.

De Ruyter said the cause of the fire was unknown, but he believed it was suspicious based on where it started.

Cheney

A wildfire that sparked Wednesday near Cheney grew in acreage, but evacuation levels were reduced Thursday.

The West Anderson fire, which started shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, was burning about 35 acres , up from about 8 acres Wednesday night, according to a Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team news release posted on the Spokane County Fire District 3 Facebook page. The blaze, which is about one-half mile east of Cheney and north of Anderson Road, has yet to be contained.

Evacuation levels reduced from “leave now” (Level 3) to “be set to go” (Level 2) for areas along Anderson Road south of Cheney-Spokane Road, the release said.

Firefighters continued to gain better access to the fire as vehicle access was limited. They worked to enhance control lines around the fire and started to mop up the perimeter.

A 2- to 3-acre fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on West Jennings and South Parker roads west of Spangle that forced Level 2 and 3 evacuations, according to fire officials. Those declined to 1 and 2 later in the afternoon, and were eventually called off altogether, according to Spokane County Fire District 3’s Facebook page.

Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said no structures were lost and no injuries were reported as ground and air crews reduced the threat.

Another Cheney fire, the 155-acre West Hallett Fire that started Monday, was 60% contained , up from 30% containment Wednesday. It’s burning about 2 miles west of U.S. Highway 195 and on the north side of Cheney-Spokane Road. Evacuation levels were at Level 1, or “be ready to go.”

About 200 fire personnel are working the West Anderson and West Hallett fires, fire officials said. The cause of the blazes are under investigation.

The fires caused Fish Lake Trail to close.

Hayden Lake

Air and ground crews battled a 100-plus-acre wildfire burning near Hayden Lake.

The Ridge Creek Fire was reported in the afternoon about 3½ miles east of the north tip of Hayden Lake, according to the U.S. Forest Service – Idaho Panhandle National Forests Facebook page.

The fire caused Hayden Creek Road to close, but no evacuations were implemented.

Ten interagency aircraft and multiple firefighters worked the fire. Lake traffic on Hayden Lake was asked to clear the waterway for air fire crews.

No additional details were immediately available .

Dishman Hills

Firefighters quickly extinguished five small fires at Dishman Hills Natural Area in the afternoon.

Upon arrival around 12:35 p.m., firefighters with the Spokane Valley Fire Department found five fires about 20 by 50 feet. They called in additional resources from the Spokane Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources, and Fire Districts 8 and 9, along with air support.

The air support was quickly called off as firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The fires burned about half an acre.

“We were able to get it lined pretty quickly,” said Patrick Erickson, department spokesman. “In this case, the weather cooperated.”

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to this article.