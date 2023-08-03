Group of small fires at Dishman Hills quickly extinguished, cause under investigation
Aug. 3, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:10 p.m.
Firefighters quickly extinguished five small fires at Dishman Hills Natural Area Thursday afternoon.
Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of multiple fires at Dishman Hills at about 12:35 P.M.
Upon arrival, firefighters found five fires about 20 by 50 feet. They called in additional resources from the Spokane Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources, and Fire Districts 8 and 9, along with air support.
The air support was quickly called off as firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. In total, the fires burned about half an acre.
“We were able to get it lined pretty quickly,” said Patrick Erickson, department spokesman. “In this case, the weather cooperated.”
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.