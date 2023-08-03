Group of small fires at Dishman Hills quickly extinguished, cause under investigation

Firefighters quickly extinguished five small fires at Dishman Hills Natural Area Thursday afternoon.

Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of multiple fires at Dishman Hills at about 12:35 P.M.

Upon arrival, firefighters found five fires about 20 by 50 feet. They called in additional resources from the Spokane Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources, and Fire Districts 8 and 9, along with air support.

The air support was quickly called off as firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. In total, the fires burned about half an acre.

“We were able to get it lined pretty quickly,” said Patrick Erickson, department spokesman. “In this case, the weather cooperated.”

The cause of the fires is under investigation.