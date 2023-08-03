Opera Truck brings high art to the masses

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Opera and truck sound mutually exclusive. However, the Inland Northwest Opera discovered that the pair are a match akin to peanut butter and jelly.

One of the goals of the Inland Northwest Opera is to bust the myth that high art is inaccessible. Former INO Executive Director Dawn Wolski came up with the Opera Truck concept during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Wolski, along with the design team of musicians, Mateusz Wolski, Arthur Heaton, Melody Heaton and Justin Schmidt, renovated a 14-foot box truck to enable INO to create engaging outdoor performances. Since then, INO’s Opera Truck has been the stage for performances to thousands of audience members. Many music fans had their first opera experience through the Opera Truck performance, which returns Friday at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture and Sunday at Kendall Yards-Olmsted Brothers Green.

“The Opera Truck is a gateway experience for people to hear great music that they never would have experienced,” said Max Mendez, general director of Inland Northwest Opera. “They will experience the greatest hits of opera from the Opera Truck. We want to expose as many people as possible in the area to opera.”

The events are free and the hope is that all ages take advantage of the opportunity for such an experience. “We hope families come out for something different,” Mendez said. “We would love it if they gave great music a chance. Come out and have a picnic and enjoy opera in a less formal atmosphere.”

Such favorites as “Figaro’s Aria” from “The Barber of Seville” will be performed Friday. “It’s great to showcase an amazing opera like that,” Mendez said. “Opera is crossing over. Puccini is in the play ‘Rent.’ Opera is in commercials. Opera is like no other music.”

Mendez, who’s the former director of choral activities at North Idaho College, will emcee the events. “I’ll talk about the music briefly,” Mendez said. “Opera tells classic stories. It’s great music but it’s fascinating learning the stories. I want to talk about that and I want the community to know that those participating are great local singers. I want the community to realize that we have world class opera performers in Spokane and in the surrounding area. These performers spend countless hours cultivating their talent.”

Malinda Wagstaff, 25, a soprano, who is a St. George’s School alum, class of 2014, concurs. “There are so many talented singers here in Spokane,” Wagstaff said. “Most people don’t realize how many hidden gems have classical training in Spokane. People can come out and see what’s out there. This is an awesome event. I’m so big on opera outreach. I understand how expensive it is to see opera but here’s an opportunity for anyone to pull up a lawn chair and experience opera. I hope many people come out.”

Mendez hopes folks turn out. “People in our area should take advantage of the opportunity to experience what they bring to the stage,” Mendez said. ” Hopefully many will come out and expose themselves to opera.”