This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Aug. 3, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:04 p.m.
"Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s" by B. Dylan Hollis (DK/TNS) (DK/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Light Bringer: A Red Rising Novel,” Pierce Brown (Del Rey)
3. “Dead Fall,” Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)
4. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
5. “The Collector: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)
7. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “Everyone Here Is Lying: A Novel,” Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)
9. “Obsessed,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)
10. “The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” B. Dylan Hollis (DK)
2. “The King of Late Night,” Greg Gutfeld (Threshold)
3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)
4. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)
5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
6. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie,” Ramin Zahed (Abrams)
7. “Who Knew?: The Big Book of Science Questions That Will Make You Think Again,” Sophie Collins (Portable)
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron)
10. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
