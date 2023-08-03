This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s" by B. Dylan Hollis (DK/TNS) (DK/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Light Bringer: A Red Rising Novel,” Pierce Brown (Del Rey)

3. “Dead Fall,” Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

4. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “The Collector: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Everyone Here Is Lying: A Novel,” Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

9. “Obsessed,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)

10. “The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

Nonfiction

1. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

2. “The King of Late Night,” Greg Gutfeld (Threshold)

3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie,” Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

7. “Who Knew?: The Big Book of Science Questions That Will Make You Think Again,” Sophie Collins (Portable)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron)

10. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)