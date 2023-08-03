Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

PULLMAN – Dean Janikowski might be one of the nation’s most well-rounded players this fall.

That’s the word from the Wuerffel Foundation, which named the Washington State place-kicker to the watch list for its award, which goes to a player who “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

Last season, Janikowski developed into one of the Pac-12’s best kickers. Now a redshirt junior, he connected on 11 of 14 field-goal attempts, hitting from as far as 50 yards. He also made 40 of 41 extra-point attempt last year. He scored 73 points last fall, fifth most among Pac-12 kickers, and in 2021 he earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors.

Janikowski also made an impact off the field, starting several initiatives. He founded “More than a Kick,” in which he made donations to children with cancer in the Pullman community for each one of his made field goals and PATs. Later, he established the Heather Janikowski Foundation, and he ran another event, “Kicking with Cancer,” which had a goal of raising $30,000 to support the Seattle Children’s Hospital Research Center.