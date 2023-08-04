Letters for Aug. 4, 2023

Money is saved by helping the homeless

While the July 25 front page article (“How much do Spokane and Spokane County spend on homelessness?”) questions and bemoans the money we spend on homeless services, it is the wrong question, the wrong focus.

The real question should be how spending on housing and services for the unhoused saves us. Saves us in EMT, fire, police and medical services provided. It costs much less the keep a body warm, cared for and sheltered than left on the street a casualty of the elements. Then there are the savings from petty crime effected by those with essentially nothing to lose. The answer? Give them something to lose. Give them a part in community. And give ourselves, our city, the distinction of taking seriously the biblical mandate of caring for the least among us.

Michael Poulin

Spokane

Patriot Front trial wastes resources

So now we have the thought police? Thirty-one people are arrested for maliciously and willfully thinking about protesting against a gathering open to anyone. Where is George Orwell when you need him? Where are all their rifles and handguns laid out on a sheet to help demonize the protesters who had three or four homemade shields to deflect the rocks thrown at them by the Pride people at a gathering they were going to protest and at least one baseball bat to hit the rocks back where they came from.

Why is the city of Coeur d’Alene wasting time and taxpayer money on trying to convict people on charges that are constitutionally unlawful and will be reversed by a higher court? Equal rights under the law. I don’t agree with white supremacists, but in the U.S. they have constitutional rights, too. If you don’t like it, go protest them, but don’t forget to take your shields to protect you and baseball bats to hit the rocks back.

Are these Pride in the Park attendees all people who have special rules allowing no one who has a different opinion to protest against them?

Robert Omsted

Spokane

GOP continues attacks on individual sovereignty

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it was followed almost immediately by the GOP-controlled states implementing draconian anti-abortion laws thus denying women sovereignty over their own bodies.

Meanwhile, those same GOP-controlled states passed legislation that denied medical treatment to much of the LGBTQ+ community. More denial of individual sovereignty.

In the same vein, the GOP-controlled House inserted “poison pills” in the Defense budget to stop the military from paying travel expenses for medical treatment that might involve an abortion. More personal sovereignty lost.

When the court said “no” to student loan forgiveness, the result is thousands being mired in debt for decades just for getting an education.

All this could indicate that the GOP leadership has managed to alienate a significant number of women, minorities, medical professionals, librarians, teachers, family and friends of the LGBTQ+ community, and, many serving in our military.

It’s amazing that the GOP, that frequently and loudly totes “freedom,” spends so much time and energy denying freedoms to so many Americans.

All of this without even mentioning voting rights. That’s another attack on individual sovereignty. Appears that the only “freedoms” that the GOP’s leadership is in favor of is their own.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

Parks Department didn’t keep promise

After reading the July 16 article about the roller coaster and other attractions in Leavenworth, and how it is sold out daily (“Leavenworth’s new alpine coaster draws sold-out crowds this summer”), it brought me back to 1999.

Remember when the Parks Department told us then that there was not enough money to maintain Riverfront Park, and it was going to fall in to disrepair? The Parks Department’s solution was asking the voters to buy land on the North Bank, which we did. We were told there must be revenue-generating attractions on the North Bank to keep Riverfront Park green. It was talked about moving the IMAX there, along with other rides and attractions … stupid to tear down the IMAX, totally stupid. And being separate from the main park, it’d be easy to close in the winter.

Well, where are those revenue-generating attractions? Or did the Parks Department lie to us in 1999?

Put something on the North Bank as promised and voter approved.

Richard Trerise

Spokane

Climate change nonexistent, according to CMR

Whenever I feel discouraged about the increase in violent storms and record high temperatures on Earth, I take solace on Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ past re-election advertisement showing her making statements about increased access to fossil fuels while filling up her tank at a gas station. What insights into world problems! What an inspiration she is! No wonder she gets continuously re-elected.

Tom Charles

Spokane

Nurture our planet

A nearby star grows life on planet Earth by way of sending precious particles of sunshine onto its surface.

We cannot do without the light, and yet, we get too much of it nowadays because we have not taken good care of our surroundings.

We are in need of leaders who will face this problem, and find ways to nurture Earth back to health – and certainly also: In God We (Must) Trust.

Danny Charles Ebbighausen x

Spokane