Remains of 32-year-old Spokane man discovered in remote part of Boundary County

Human remains discovered last month in a remote area of Boundary County were identified as a 32-year-old Spokane man.

Christopher Benn’s remains were reportedly discovered July 2 in the northern part of the county, but he was not identified until July 27, according to a Boundary County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The report indicated the remains had been at the location for a significant amount of time, the post stated.

The sheriff’s office, U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service responded July 3 to the area to locate the remains. After spending most of the day checking the area, they were unable to locate them.

After receiving additional directions and a description of the location by the original reporting person, the sheriff’s office and the Forest Service found the remains July 5.

Officials believe the man reached the area by foot because of the location and type of items recovered at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The remains were recovered and turned over to the Boundary County coroner. The man was unable to be identified at that time and an autopsy was scheduled.

Sheriff’s office investigators coordinated with several other law enforcement agencies to compare evidence in the case with open missing person cases. He was identified July 27.

Benn’s next of kin was notified of his death Tuesday. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.