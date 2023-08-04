Seahawks’ Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating NFL’s personal-conduct policy

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, the league announced in a statement Friday.

Eskridge will be eligible to return to the team’s active roster Oct. 23 following the Seahawks’ game against Arizona, the statement said.

According to King County court records, Eskridge received a suspended sentence on May 25 in relation to a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge.

A criminal complaint had been filed against Eskridge in relation to an interfering with reporting domestic violence charge on Feb. 6.

Eskridge, whose first name is D’Wayne, received a deferred sentence.

His agency, the Wasserman Media Group, released a statement on Eskridge’s behalf Friday afternoon: “In early February 2023, Dwayne was involved in an unfortunate incident with his child’s mother, which resulted in his arrest and the filing of misdemeanor charges. Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident. Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy. Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks, and the NFL.”

In a statement the Seahawks said “we are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol.’’

The NFL’s statement said Eskridge will be eligible to take part in all preseason practices and games.

Eskridge was the team’s first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, taken in the second round at 56th overall out of Western Michigan.

But due to injuries he has played in just 20 of a possible 34 regular-season games the past two seasons making 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

But he’s been fully healthy so far this year, and he had been cited by coaches and teammates for his strong play during the spring and early in training camp and seemed assured of a spot on the team’s 53-man roster entering the regular season.

He had also been expected to compete for time as a kick returner, having returned seven kickoffs for 150 yards last season.

Eskridge is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract that can pay him up to $5.9 million and included $3.2 million fully guaranteed. However, there is no more guaranteed money in Eskridge’s contract.

If he were released, he would count $884,914 in dead money against Seattle’s salary cap in 2023 while saving the team $778,771, according to OvertheCap.com.

He is due to make $1.201 million in base salary in 2023, but he will now not be paid for the first six games.

Eskridge appeared to be competing for one of the final couple of spots on the 53-man roster at receiver, with the top three appearing set with the trio of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and 2023 first-round draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba.