Stevie Wonder and his wonderful hits

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Stevie Wonder’s breakout as a 12-year-old prodigy was impressive. But no one could have imagined the charismatic blind boy could be so brilliant.

Wonder’s output from 1972 to 1976 is arguably the greatest creative run in the history of popular music.

Among his exceptional songs are 1972’s “Music of My Mind,” 1972’s “Talking Book,” 1973’s “Innervisions,” 1974’s “Fulfillingness’ First Finale” and 1976’s “Songs in the Key of Life,” three of which won Grammys for Album of the Year.

Wonder, 73, is an emotive vocalist, a fluid and adventurous keyboardist, a virtuoso harmonica player and a trailblazing record producer.

He is a master of the middle-of-the-road ballad with such hits as “You are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You.” Wonder also is without peer when it comes to Motown bangers, such as “Uptight (Everything’s Alright).”

The versatile synthesizer pioneer has tipped his cap to other musicians in song on many occasions. Some of his finest work are odes to Duke Ellington with “Sir Duke” and “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” for his friend Bob Marley.

His finest albums are incredibly eclectic. Wonder easily mixes in soul, funk, pop, jazz, reggae and African elements. There is no greater R&B recording artist.

Like many great artists, Wonder was often late on deadlines but he was always working on his music trying to come up with a new wrinkle or just attempting to improve parts of songs.

The kid who sang in his church choir in Michigan not long after he learned to speak also is an electric live performer, who engages the audience.

Myriad recording artists have paid tribute to Wonder by covering his tunes. The Red Hot Chili Peppers add some muscle to “Higher Ground.” Frank Sinatra made “Isn’t She Lovely” his own and Beck turned “Superstition” inside out.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Wonder’s last album, 2005’s “A Time to Love” but there is no need for Wonder to grace the masses with another release.

The 25-time Grammy Award winner is also one of the music industry’s greatest humanitarians. Wonder has won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Civil Rights Museum. Wonder was named one of the United Nations Messengers of Peace and earned a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2014.