Top prospects propel Everett past Spokane Indians in 11-1 rout

EVERETT – Harry Ford and Cole Young were just the beginning of the Spokane Indians’ problems on Friday night.

Young and Ford clobbered Spokane pitchers from the top two spots in Everett’s lineup, respectively, and the AquaSox romped to an 11-1 win over the Indians in a Northwest League game at Funko Field.

The Indians (14-20 second half) lost their third straight after a series-opening win Tuesday.

Ford hit a solo homer off Spokane starting pitcher Victor Juarez in the first inning to spot the AquaSox (19-15) a quick 1-0 lead.

Andrew Miller tagged Juarez for a two-run shot in the second for a 3-0 margin.

Everett produced a four-run fourth to chase Juarez. Miller’s base hit drove in a run, and Victor Labrada followed with a two-run single. Blake Rambusch hit a solo homer to right for a 7-0 advantage.

Spokane’s Ronaiker Palma tripled and scored in the fifth.

Young hit a two-run triple in the sixth, and Ford followed with a triple to drive in Young. Ford later scored on a groundout to provide the final margin.

Ford finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Young also doubled as part of a 2-for-5 performance . Miller was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Labrada and Rambusch each had two hits.

AquaSox starter Reid VanScoter allowed one run and seven hits over six innings and improved to 9-4.