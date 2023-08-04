Wenatchee mayoral candidate fined by state prior to election for missing financial forms

By Mitchell Roland Wenatchee World

WENATCHEE – Wenatchee mayoral candidate James McLaughlin was fined $300 last month for failing to file a financial disclosure form promptly.

One form, a C-1 Report, shows “the reporting option, committee officers, treasurer’s name, contact for public campaign records inspection, and bank used for campaign account” for a campaign. A second form, the F-1, is a personal financial information form that “allows the public to assess whether state officials may have conflicts of interest,” according to the PDC.

Both forms are required within two weeks of when a candidate files, which is in May.

McLaughlin filed the forms on July 20, shortly before a brief enforcement hearing with the Public Disclosure Commission.

According to the PDC, the maximum penalty at a hearing is $1,000.

Natalie Johnson, a spokesperson for the PDC, said Friday morning that $250 of McLaughlin’s $300 fine is suspended on the condition that he does not have another violation for four years.

Johnson said the complaint was initiated by PDC staff.

During the hearing, McLaughlin cited a family emergency, the departure of a campaign assistant and the wrong address on file with the PDC.

“Between one thing and another, it never got done,” McLaughlin said at the July 20 hearing.

In a phone call Friday morning with The World, McLaughlin said it was a first-time offense and “was treated as such” by the commission.

In a phone call Thursday evening, McLaughlin said multiple times that he donated $25,000 of his money to his campaign, and spent approximately $7,000 on campaign signs. He claimed he has not accepted any other donations.

Friday morning, McLaughlin backtracked on the amount that he had raised and spent in the campaign, adding he used a credit card to make the purchases, which makes it easier to track, but that he would need to take a closer look at his finances.

“I have to look at the receipts for everything,” he said.

Johnson said Friday morning that McLaughlin does not have a pending enforcement complaint.

“If someone were to make a complaint, our staff would investigate,” she said.

Bryan Campbell and Mike Poirier – the other two candidates for Wenatchee mayor – appear to be in compliance with the PDC. As of Friday morning Poirier has raised $25,271 and spent $24,598 during his campaign, while Campbell has raised $9,900 and spent $7,178.66 during his campaign, according to the PDC.

“You have to be able to account for everything that you spend and everything that you receive,” Johnson said of the reporting requirements.

Since McLaughlin has failed to file necessary reports with the commission, Johnson said she could only speak broadly about the reporting requirements.

In cases of a self-funded campaign, a candidate still must maintain a “book of account” and make it available for public inspection 10 days before the election, Johnson said.

Following an interview Friday morning, McLaughlin said he was in contact with the PDC to resolve the missing financial reports.

“I will file those reports, and I intend to fully comply with the Public Disclosure Committee,” he said.

In the initial results released Tuesday Poirier led with 2,237 votes, or 45.56%, to Campbell’s 2,044 votes, or 40.02%. McLaughlin was in third with 721 votes. An updated tally will be released Friday afternoon.