Design Recipes: Modern centerpiece ideas

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

There was once a time when a dining table centerpiece was traditional and fussy. These days, the trend is toward the more relaxed and what can function and appeal for everyday meals and entertaining.

Looking for centerpiece ideas? Here are some tips.

Do’s

Do look for interesting bowls and vessels to display your decor.

Do look to create a grouping or vignette. A set of three items often works well.

Do transition your decor. Experiment with rotating your decor depending on the season or occasion.

Do consider reflective elements such as a mirrored element as a tray.

Try using real or dried fruits as decor elements. They not only add color, they’re relatively inexpensive.

Don’ts

Don’t use elements that are thematic or trendy.

Don’t be afraid to display a minimalist look.

Don’t overlook elements such as size and scale, especially when it comes to height.

Don’t blend too many different colors and textures so as to not overwhelm.

Don’t ignore the power of greenery and florals.