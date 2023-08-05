Fire near Hayden Lake now over 1,000 acres; Hayden Lake reopens to boaters

A fire near Hayden Lake has burned over 1,000 acres, more than doubling in size from Friday’s 300- to 400-acre estimation.

The Ridge Creek Fire, 3½ miles east of the northern tip of Hayden Lake, started Thursday and was human-caused, according to a U.S. Forest Service - Idaho Panhandle National Forests news release. The fire, which had yet to be contained, is still being investigated.

Evacuation levels remained unchanged from Friday as residents east and north of the lake were asked to be ready to evacuate Saturday. Several U.S. Forest Service roads and trails closed because of the blaze.

Hayden Lake closed Friday to boat traffic but reopened Saturday afternoon, according to the Kootenai County Emergency Mangement Facebook page. The Honeysuckle boat launch will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.

“Fire personnel are still actively engaging with the Ridge Creek Fire so we ask that when you see aircraft approaching at low altitudes to please clear the area and stay away for everyone’s safety,” the Facebook page said.