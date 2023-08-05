Post Falls fire at 80 acres, evacuations remain in place

A wildfire burning above the Spokane River near Avista’s dam in Post Falls grew to about 80 acres as an “aggressive air attack” Saturday looked to suppress the blaze.

The Parkway Fire is burning in a steep, heavily timbered area and led to evacuations for residents, according to an Idaho Department of Lands release.

Residents from Riverview Drive and Riverview Terrace north to the Spokane River and immediate areas were advised to leave the area, the Kootenai County Emergency Management Facebook page said.

Structures were threatened but none was damaged by the blaze, which is 0% contained, the Department of Lands release said.

Resources deployed Saturday included two helicopters, four fire engines, three 20-person hand crews and one dozer. Fixed wing aircraft were available if needed.

Some roads were closed in the area because of the fire, the state agency said. Fire officials urged community members to avoid the area if possible and to watch for personnel and equipment on the roads.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Those who witnessed the fire’s ignition and have credible information to share with fire investigators are asked to call (208) 666-8697 or email investigation@idl.idaho.gov.