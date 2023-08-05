Sterlin Thompson leads hit parade, Spokane Indians hold off Everett 7-5

EVERETT — Sterlin Thompson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 7-5 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League game at Funko Field on Saturday.

The Indians (14-20 second half) snapped a three-game losing streak to Everett (19-15).

The AquaSox loaded the bases with one down in the first inning on a pair of hits and a hit batter. Hogan Windish lofted a fly ball to center field that brought in a run, and Indians starter Carson Palmquist struck out Walking Cabrera to end the threat.

Spokane threatened in the third, loading the bases with one down on two walks and a hit batter. Juan Guerrero beat out a potential double play grounder and AJ Lewis scored on the fielder’s choice.

Sean Bouchard, on an MLB rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies, lined a double into the left field corner to plate two more and make it 3-1. Thompson then blooped a double to left to give the Indians a three-run lead.

The Indians extended their lead in the sixth. Thompson doubled and Nic Kent walked, then Ryan Ritter’s ground ball got through the infield for an RBI single. A passed ball allowed both runners to move up and Ronaiker Palma flied out to right, allowing Kent to tag up and score for a 6-1 lead.

Everett made it 6-4 in the seventh on back-to-back RBI doubles by Cole Young and Harry Ford, the Seattle Mariners top-two ranked prospects.

Kent got one of those runs back in the eighth with a solo home run, his 10th of the season. Kent has six home runs and nine RBIs in his last 11 games.

Windish answered with a solo shot in the bottom half to make it 7-5.

The Indians called on Angel Chivilli for the save opportunity in the ninth. He walked leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch, who moved up on a wild pitch. Chivilli came back to strike out Young, Ford and Gabby Gonzalez to earn his league-leading 16th save of the season.

Palmquist (7-2) went six innings and allowed one run on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.