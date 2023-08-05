Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Spokane Indians

Sterlin Thompson leads hit parade, Spokane Indians hold off Everett 7-5

Aug. 5, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:05 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

EVERETT — Sterlin Thompson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 7-5 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League game at Funko Field on Saturday. 

The Indians (14-20 second half) snapped a three-game losing streak to Everett (19-15). 

The AquaSox loaded the bases with one down in the first inning on a pair of hits and a hit batter. Hogan Windish lofted a fly ball to center field that brought in a run, and Indians starter Carson Palmquist struck out Walking Cabrera to end the threat.

Spokane threatened in the third, loading the bases with one down on two walks and a hit batter. Juan Guerrero beat out a potential double play grounder and AJ Lewis scored on the fielder’s choice. 

Sean Bouchard, on an MLB rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies, lined a double into the left field corner to plate two more and make it 3-1. Thompson then blooped a double to left to give the Indians a three-run lead. 

The Indians extended their lead in the sixth. Thompson doubled and Nic Kent walked, then Ryan Ritter’s ground ball got through the infield for an RBI single. A passed ball allowed both runners to move up and Ronaiker Palma flied out to right, allowing Kent to tag up and score for a 6-1 lead. 

Everett made it 6-4 in the seventh on back-to-back RBI doubles by Cole Young and Harry Ford, the Seattle Mariners top-two ranked prospects. 

Kent got one of those runs back in the eighth with a solo home run, his 10th of the season. Kent has six home runs and nine RBIs in his last 11 games. 

Windish answered with a solo shot in the bottom half to make it 7-5. 

The Indians called on Angel Chivilli for the save opportunity in the ninth. He walked leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch, who moved up on a wild pitch. Chivilli came back to strike out Young, Ford and Gabby Gonzalez to earn his league-leading 16th save of the season. 

Palmquist (7-2) went six innings and allowed one run on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Spokane Indians

Most read stories