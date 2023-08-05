The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Suspects ram security fence, marijuana dispensary before stealing merchandise in Stevens County

Aug. 5, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:04 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A Stevens County marijuana dispensary was burglarized July 28 after suspects rammed the security fence and repeatedly hit the front of the business with a silver car before loading armfuls of merchandise into a second vehicle.

In less than five minutes, the suspects breached SavageTHC, seized merchandise and fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.  

A stolen Kia was left at the scene in the early-morning burglary. Investigators are looking at surveillance footage from the Clayton dispensary and physical evidence as part of the investigation. 

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who saw suspicious activity that morning in the area of the business to submit information to the sheriff’s office. Information can be submitted anonymously, the post stated.

