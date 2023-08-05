Suspects ram security fence, marijuana dispensary before stealing merchandise in Stevens County
Aug. 5, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:04 p.m.
A Stevens County marijuana dispensary was burglarized July 28 after suspects rammed the security fence and repeatedly hit the front of the business with a silver car before loading armfuls of merchandise into a second vehicle.
In less than five minutes, the suspects breached SavageTHC, seized merchandise and fled the scene before deputies arrived, according to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
A stolen Kia was left at the scene in the early-morning burglary. Investigators are looking at surveillance footage from the Clayton dispensary and physical evidence as part of the investigation.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who saw suspicious activity that morning in the area of the business to submit information to the sheriff’s office. Information can be submitted anonymously, the post stated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.