Which Washington State defenders stood out in the Cougars’ fourth fall practice?

PULLMAN – Kyle Williams is open about it: He’s a trash-talker.

“I love to get in people’s heads,” Williams said .

Washington State’s transfer wide receiver made that abundantly clear during Saturday’s fall camp practice, the Cougars’ fourth and final of the week. He exchanged a few words with defensive back Cam Lampkin, who figures to feature prominently in WSU’s secondary this season. He made sure the defense heard him.

That was one of the few times in Saturday’s practice when the offense imposed its will.

Washington State’s defense unleashed perhaps its best practice of fall camp. The Cougars’ pass rush was efficient. Their secondary covered the field well. And, in what could be the best news for the unit, the linebackers made serious plays.

WSU has some gaps to plug on that side of the ball. By all accounts, several Cougars have turned heads early in fall camp . In Saturday’s practice, the team’s second in shoulder pads, freshman defensive back Warren Smith had an interception. Taariq Al-Uqdah got into the backfield. Edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. did the same.

If nothing else, it underscored that the players looked energized.

“I think it’s increased each day, and that’s been the challenge,” WSU defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said of his players’ intensity. “I think, the second day, and then we built on that to the third day. Yesterday, there was a lot of intensity as well. Today, there was great competition, both sides, and I thought the juice actually picked up throughout practice, and that’s what you want to see.”

Several names popped in Saturday’s practice.

Al-Uqdah, a redshirt freshman, made several plays, including a (fake) tackle for loss and a tipped pass. He might have surprised just about everyone but himself. He’ll be competing with several others for snaps at linebacker, including Devin Richardson, Ahmad McCullough, Kyle Thornton. Still, it’s encouraging for WSU.

“Just where he was in the spring to where he is now (impresses me),” Schmedding said. “The understanding of the defense. He plays with physicality, aggression, has great instincts. He’s still young, so there is a learning curve at linebacker. Linebackers are in the middle, heart of the defense.

“We always say when you have linebacker next to your name, it’s like having quarterback next to your name. So he’s gotta grow in a lot of areas, but he’s starting to understand and pull the trigger, and eliminate hesitation, is really what (head coach Jake Dickert) is preaching, and he’s starting to do that.”

WSU will also need to fill out the interior of its defensive line, which is flanked by Stone and Brennan Jackson, two all-conference edge rushers. Who will be between them? Judging by Saturday’s practice, it could be redshirt sophomore David Gusta and junior Nusi Malani.

Both played in spots last season. Malani, a transfer from Virginia, played in all 13 games. Gusta played snaps in 10 games, including one as a starter. They profile as guys whose workloads will see a serious increase this fall.

“Nusi’s doing a great job. There’s no question about that,” Schmedding said. “He also brings the juice. He’s a great teammate as well. He has leadership ability. If you’re with him off the field, he’s very stoic. You get on the field that, he (flips the switch), so to speak, right?

“(Gusta) is coming along. There’s a lot of guys in there battling. But I think that room, coach (Pete) Kaligis does a great job of creating competition within the room. I think that group has a lot of room to grow, but they have the ability to grow.”