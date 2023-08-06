100 years ago in Spokane: One of the country’s greatest ‘yeggmen’ was arrested after a shootout with police downtown

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A dramatic downtown shootout resulted in a wounded Spokane police detective and the apprehension of a notorious yeggman (safecracker).

The yeggman was arrested at the point of a shotgun by the city’s police commissioner, Maurice Smith. He gave his name as Ed Spencer, 34.

But a Spokane police sergeant soon recognized him, from photos, as “the notorious Eddie Rivers, one of the best-known safe blowers in the country.”

“You’ve made me,” said Spencer/Rivers, when confronted. “You’ve got me.”

He was arrested with a “complete safe blower’s outfit,” including hammers, chisels and enough nitroglycerine to “blow any two Spokane buildings to atoms.”

The arrest came after police received a call that burglars were at work at the A.L. Ritter Drugstore on Fifth Avenue. Two officers covered both entrances to the store, and a shot was fired from inside the store, striking detective Frank Keenan in the leg. Keenan, undaunted, fired three shots into the building.

The officers pinned down Spencer/Rivers in the building. Reinforcements arrived, including the police commissioner, who entered the building with a sawed-off shotgun, and ordered Spencer/Rivers to surrender.

An accomplice, acting as a lookout, made his escape.

From the murder beat: The Sandpoint sheriff arrested L. Moore in Great Falls on suspicion of wounding a deputy on May 31, in a shootout during a Sandpoint hotel robbery.

The sheriff also believed that Moore had been a possible third man in the Hope, Idaho, pool hall robbery and murder.

The sheriff was acting on information acquired from one of the two fugitives arrested in connection with the Hope murder.

Moore, like the two others, was thought to be an escapee from the prison at Walla Walla.