Evacuations lifted Sunday for fire burning near Post Falls

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday morning for a fire that started Friday in Post Falls after overnight rain helped firefighters battling the blaze.

The Idaho Department of Lands said the 80-acre fire south of the Spokane River near Q’Emiln Park has not burned any structures, and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire, which broke out Friday afternoon near a dam operated by Avista Corp., is still under investigation.

One lane of West Riverview Drive may be closed Sunday as crews continue mop-up operations, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.

Rain continues to be in the forecast in Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Sunday, with daytime temperatures reaching the lower 80s and calm winds out of the east and south approaching 10 mph.