Everett’s James Parker homers, Spokane Indians edged by AquaSox 3-1

EVERETT – James Parker went 2 for 3 with a home run and the Everett AquaSox edged the Spokane Indians 3-1 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Sunday.

The Indians (15-21) dropped four of six to the AquaSox (20-16) in the series.

Everett starter Nick Davila allowed one run on six hits and a walk over seven innings.

The AquaSox jumped on top in the bottom of the first. Cole Young led off with a walk by Indians starter Jarrod Cande (4-4) and with one down Hogan Windish ripped a double into the left-center field gap to score Young from first base.

Tyler Locklear followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Indians cut into the deficit in the sixth. Ronaiker Palma singled with two down and came around on a double to the right-center gap by Sean Bouchard, on an MLB rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies.

Bouchard finished 2 for 4 on Sunday and went 6 for 20 (.300) with a homer and four RBIs in six games against Everett.

Spokane put runners on the corners with two down in the seventh. Pinch-runner Braiden Ward stole second, but Bryant Quijada grounded to short to end the inning.

The lost opportunity hurt, as Parker led off the bottom half with a solo homer off reliever Anderson Pilar, his 13th of the season.

The Indians went 1-2-3 against Sam Carlson in the ninth.

Cande settled after his early strife. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts. He threw 90 pitches, 57 for strikes.

The Indians start a 12-game homestand against Hillsboro and Tri-City on Tuesday.