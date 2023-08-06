The Dirt: New Mister Car Wash coming to north Spokane

Plans have been submitted to add a new Mister Car Wash to north Spokane, this time next door to the existing Chick fil-A on Hoerner Avenue.

The car wash company has been expanding in the Spokane area, with plans for another location in downtown Spokane for which permits were filed in August 2022.

Mister Car Wash currently lists four locations in Spokane and two in Spokane Valley.

The latest request is to build a car wash at 255 E. Hoerner Ave., which is just east of the Chck fil-A at 9304 N. Newport Highway. The proposed Mister Car Wash is at the northwest corner of East Hoerner and North Colton Street.

According to the building permit request filed with the city, the owner is Harlan Douglas and the contractor is Yost Gallagher Construction of Spokane. The applicant is listed as Trevor Buhl. Neither Buhl nor Yost Gallagher could be reached for comment.

The architect is Burak Bekat, owner of a23 Studios in Tucson, Arizona. Bekat said he designs so many units at the same time that he did not have specific information about when construction would begin or a target opening date for the proposed Spokane location.

According to the permit request for the Hoerner Avenue project, plans call for building a 6,564 square foot building with an estimated cost of $775,000.

Mister Car Wash also submitted plans in February to build another Mister Car Wash at 202 W. Third Ave. in downtown Spokane.

South Hill sushi restaurant planned

A permit has been submitted to remodel an existing building at 4334 S. Regal St. to turn it into a new restaurant.

Zhen Liu and Xiaoyan Zhang have filed a request with the city to remodel an existing Palm Beach Tan into a restaurant called Izumi Sushi + Asian Bistro.

Reached by phone, Zhang declined to discuss the project or say when they hoped to complete the work.

The architect is listed as Matthew Collins, of Uptic Studios Inc., of Spokane.

Plans call for remodeling 4,174 square feet, and the proposed work is estimated to cost about $500,000.

The location is at the northwest corner of South Regal Street and East 44th Avenue.

Everbean espresso coming to Valley

Construction has begun to build Everbean Cofffe Co. espresso stand at 10824 E. Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

It’s being built on vacant land just east of the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce office.

Owner Vanessa Ford said crews have started putting in the sewer and water systems for the drive-thru stand.

“We haven’t booked the concrete and the asphalt yet,” Ford said. “I’m hoping for September” for an opening date.

The 352-square-foot building was designed and is being built by Gibraltar Steel Buildings, of Spokane Valley.

Townhouses planned for Spokane Valley

Scott Blew, owner of Blew’s Construction, Inc., of Spokane Valley, has submitted building permits seeking to build four four-unit townhouses on East Second Lane in Greenacres.

The buildings would be located at 12102, 12103, 12114 and 12115 E. Second Lane in Spokane Valley.

Travis LeBaron, an architect with Spokane House Plans, said all four homes follow the same floor plan. Each would include about 5,792 square feet of living space and 1,000 square feet of garage space.

The four buildings would have four units each, which each have three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

LeBaron said that while he designed the homes, he did not have details about when the homes would get started or how long they would take to complete.

The expected cost for each townhouse is estimated at $500,000.