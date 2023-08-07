Biden fetes Dusty Baker and the Astros during White House visit

By Scott Allen Washington Post

WASHINGTON – President Biden welcomed the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House on Monday and congratulated Dusty Baker for winning his first title as a manager in his 25th season.

“Dusty, it wasn’t easy,” the 80-year-old Biden joked with the 74-year-old Baker, who in November became the oldest manager to win a World Series after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. “People counted you out, saying you were past your prime. Hell, I know something about that.”

Baker, who won a World Series as an All-Star outfielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981, managed the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals before the Astros hired him ahead of the 2020 season. Baker replaced AJ Hinch, who led Houston to the World Series title in 2017 but was fired in January 2020 along with general manager Jeff Luhnow for his role in the team’s sign-stealing scheme.

“There were plenty of folks rooting for the Astros, but the whole country was rooting for Dusty Baker, I promise you that,” Biden said.

(One exception was first lady Jill Biden, a Phillies fan, who attended the Astros’ 5-0 win in Game 4 of the World Series at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.)

Biden also recognized Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who became the first rookie position player to be named World Series MVP, and praised the team’s contributions to the community, including its response to the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Astros brought a contingent of more than 100 people to the White House, according to MLB.com, including 36 players and coaches from last year’s team.

“These guys standing behind me are the greatest guys that I’ve been around,” Baker, who was introduced by Biden along with Astros owner Jim Crane, told the East Room audience. “They always believed in themselves, prior to me even coming here, that they had the ability to win, and they showed what perseverance and character can do for you.”

Monday’s ceremony marked the second White House celebration in six years for Astros players Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander, who were members of Houston’s 2017 championship team and guests of President Donald Trump in March 2018.

Verlander signed with the New York Mets after winning his second title with the Astros but was reacquired in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline last week. He wore a gold suit Monday.

The Astros were in town ahead of a three-game series beginning Tuesday in Baltimore against the Orioles. Houston entered the day trailing the Texas Rangers by 2½ games in the American League West and in possession of the AL’s second wild-card spot.

“We plan on repeating,” said Baker, who presented Biden with a gold-accented No. 46 Astros jersey. “Houston’s a great city with great people and great fans… . I said the night we won that if we won one, we’d win two. Now, I got to keep my word, and we’re in the middle of making it happen right now.”