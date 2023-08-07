Idaho football ranked No. 8 in STATS FCS preseason top 25

From staff reports

Idaho will open the 2023 season as a top 10 team.

The Vandals were ranked eighth in the STATS Perform preseason top 25 on Monday, earning 932 points from a panel that votes on the best Football Championship Subdivision teams in the country.

Idaho finished last season ranked No. 18 by STATS, after finishing 7-5 and losing in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

South Dakota State was unanimously voted No. 1 with 56 first-place votes. North Dakota State (second, 1,329 points), Montana State (third, 1,294), William & Mary (fourth, 1,172) and Holy Cross (fifth, 1,113) rounded out the top five.

Other Big Sky teams Sacramento State (10th, 881), Weber State (13th, 744), Montana (14th, 711) and UC Davis (16th, 513) made the top 25.

The FCS coach’s poll, also released Monday, ranked Idaho No. 22 – the lowest Big Sky team in the top 25. Other Big Sky teams: Sacramento State (fourth), Montana State (fifth), Weber State (ninth) and Montana (14th).