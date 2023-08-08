Couple shot at home south of Moran Prairie; deputies arrest 22-year-old son

From staff reports

A couple was shot at their home in southern Spokane County Tuesday morning. Investigators arrested the woman’s 22-year-old son a short time later.

Charlie J. Birkland was arrested late Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 8900 block of South Windmill Drive at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

There, they found two adults with gunshot wounds who were taken to a nearby hospital. They are believed to be in serious but stable condition, according to the news release.

After an initial investigation, deputies believe the shooting started as an argument between Birkland, his mother and stepfather. The situation quickly escalated, ending with Birkland shooting them before fleeing the area, investigators said.

Deputies contacted Birkland in the parking lot of Spokane County Fire District 8’s station 81, 6117 S. Palouse Highway, about 2 miles north of where the shooting occurred at about 10:35 a.m.

Birkland was detained without incident. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday afternoon.