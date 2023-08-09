21-time convicted felon fired at deputy three times before high-speed I-90 chase that ended in crash

A 21-time convicted felon is accused of firing at a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputy last week before fleeing the wrong way on Interstate 90 and crashing through a downtown Spokane building.

Robert Talley, 53, was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for evaluation before he was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, according to court documents and the sheriff’s office.

The series of events stemmed from an argument early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the All Seasons Motel, 12525 W. Sunset Highway, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Spokane County Superior Court.

A black SUV sped away east on U.S. Highway 2, and an Airway Heights police officer reported the license plate to dispatchers, who said the plates were reported stolen, court documents say.

Moments later, Deputy Evann Flanagan saw the SUV at Longhorn BBQ, 7611 W. Sunset Highway, the sheriff’s office said in the affidavit. The suspect, later identified as Talley, parked on the southern end of the restaurant, just to the north of the Geiger Arms apartments.

Talley then ran along the western side of the apartment building, and Flanagan chased after him in his patrol vehicle, according to documents. As Flanagan went around the apartment complex, he reported seeing Talley in a shooting stance under a large tree firing one round at Flanagan before fleeing back into the SUV and east on Highway 2.

The owner of Geiger Arms said he was asleep at the apartment building and was awakened by the incident. He told the sheriff’s office he may have heard three shots but was certain someone fired at least two.

Surveillance video from a business showed Talley running around the apartment building and taking cover behind a red Ford F-150 truck, court records show. The suspect was set back toward the corner of the apartment building as Flanagan came around the corner.

Talley took a shooting stance, and a muzzle flash could be seen from his extended right arm, according to the video. Flanagan stopped driving forward in the vehicle.

Two more muzzle flashes were seen from Talley’s extended right arm.

Flanagan reversed his vehicle to take cover behind the apartment building, according to documents. Talley was seen getting back into the SUV and fleeing. Flanagan appeared to follow Talley before his vehicle exited the video frame.

Deputies located two spent 9 mm cartridges in the area of an oak tree and one by the F-150, court records show. Flanagan did not discharge his firearm.

Deputies found one bullet hole in a black sedan between the large tree and corner of the apartment building where Flanagan was. Investigators also found damage to the sidewalk that is believed to be from a bullet.

Court documents say Talley proceeded east on I-90 in the westbound lanes at a high speed.

Law enforcement officers pursued the vehicle into downtown Spokane, where Talley drove through the Divine’s 76 gas station parking lot on the corner of Second Avenue and Lincoln Street and crashed through a wall of an old brick garage owned by Washington Trust Bank.

Talley refused to exit the SUV, documents say.

Multiple specialty resources were summoned, including SWAT team members and negotiators, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Law enforcement deployed a chemical agent into the vehicle, and Talley was eventually taken into custody.

Multiple police vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, according to documents.

Gas station surveillance footage of the crash showed a Spokane police car striking a pedestrian, as the police cruiser pulled into the 76 parking lot just after the SUV crashed into the building.

Julie Humphreys, Spokane police spokeswoman, said the pedestrian left the scene and police located him about 30 minutes later.

Medics evaluated the pedestrian for what appeared to be minor injuries and he did not wish to be taken to a hospital, Humphreys said.

The sheriff’s office found a stolen 9 mm pistol inside the crashed vehicle, which was also reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected, according to documents.

Talley was discharged from the hospital Friday, court records say. The original sheriff’s office news release said he was evaluated at the hospital for what appeared to be a “high level of substance use.”

Talley declined to talk to detectives and said he wanted an attorney, the affidavit says.

Talley made his first court appearance Monday and is set for an arraignment Tuesday. He remained in jail Wednesday on a $510,000 bond.