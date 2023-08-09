Movie Review: ‘Passages’: Portrait of the artist as a self-involved man

By Ann Hornaday Washington Post

Ira Sachs plumbs the artistic temperament at its most all-consuming in “Passages,” a handsome slice of sophisticated life set in contemporary Paris.

That’s where filmmaker Tomas (Franz Rogowski) lives with his husband, printmaker Martin (Ben Whishaw), in one of those casually perfect apartments that scream their bohemian bona fides from every carefully curated book and espresso cup. As “Passages” opens, Tomas is just finishing up his latest movie, yelling at his cast and crew like a petulant martinet (“Just walk down the staircase, it’s not that hard!”). Later, at a wrap party, Martin strikes up a conversation with Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who later dances with Tomas with increasingly sinuous abandon. It’s all bodies, flirtation, pulsing music and meaningful looks, a heady combination that will end up having wildly unexpected results for everyone involved.

On its exceedingly attractive surface, “Passages,” which Sachs co-wrote with Mauricio Zacharias, obeys the strictures of a classic triangle. Put simply, the characters reveal themselves through their behavior: Tomas, possessed of childlike egocentrism and an impressive collection of crop tops and bespoke sweaters, wants what he wants, when he wants it, and lashes out the minute he doesn’t get it; the more restrained Martin has healthier boundaries, even if he doesn’t always enforce them. Agathe, a schoolteacher who seems to be acting more on instinct than on any grand plan, wafts between them – at least until she doesn’t.

So much, so predictable. But in Sachs’s sensitive hands, “Passages” becomes something new and strange, not least because the filmmaker is so willing to forthrightly address the consuming sexual attraction that pulls and pushes the three protagonists at nearly every turn. Like so many films of its ilk, “Passages” exerts its seductive pull by way of good-looking actors, quietly elegant surfaces and situations drenched in cosmopolitan good taste. But it also doesn’t shy away from desire at its most carnal and embodied, providing a bracingly welcome whiff of candor to realities that are all too often coyly left to the audience’s imagination.

Fans of Whishaw are well advised to embrace this chance to see a criminally underrated actor at his most thoughtful and sexily appealing (someone needs to cast him in a Mick Jagger biopic, stat), and Exarchopoulos makes the most of a role that could otherwise come off as irritatingly passive. (A scene between the two near the end of the film is its most heartbreakingly tender.) But “Passages” is propelled by Rogowski, who brings feral, provocative energy to a character who can be irresistible even when he’s at his most irritatingly demanding and mercurial. Sachs films most of “Passages” inside, so that Paris is only glimpsed during shots of Tomas riding his bike through the city; what he’s racing toward, or away from, forms the unspoken crux of a story that ultimately feels like a commentary on the selfishness and isolation of auteurs at their most self-expressive and uncompromising. Smart, sensuous and stylish, “Passages” is all about pleasure: the giving of it, the getting of it, the art and pursuit of it, and what it all can cost.